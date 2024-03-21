China is 'on track to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027' top US admiral testifies

A top US admiral says that China is building military and nuclear arsenal 'on a scale not seen since World War II' in preparation to invade Taiwan by 2027.

Published
2 minutes & 54 seconds read time

A top US admiral has just testified that China is building its military and nuclear arsenal on a scale not since seen World War II, preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027.

China is 'on track to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027' top US admiral testifies 701
Open Gallery 2

Admiral John Aquilino, the leader of the Indo-Pacific Command, told the US House Armed Services Committee in a prepared testimony on Tuesday that Beijing's defense budget has ballooned by 16% over the last few years to over $223 billion. In the three years since he's taken command, he said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had added another 400 fighter jets and 20 new major warships to its arsenal. Admiral Aquilino said China has doubled its ballistic and cruise missile inventory since 2020.

Admiral Aquilino said: "All indications point to the PLA meeting President Xi Jinping's directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's preferred time-line to unify Taiwan with mainland China by force if directed".

The Chinese military has also reportedly been rehearsing various tasks that would be involved with an operation against Taiwan, including simulating an encirclement with a maritime and air blockade, said Aquilino. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday that Taiwan is China's internal affair, accusing Washington of creating division in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jian told reporters in a regular press briefing in Beijing: "Some people in the US have been trying to hype up the China-threat narrative to escalate tensions across the strait and instigate confrontation. We firmly oppose that".

The US Pentagon has a far higher defense budget, with Biden proposing an $850 billion budget for the Pentagon for fiscal 2025, with this number including $500 million to replenish weapons that would be given to Taiwan in a "first-time funding request" that the country asked for to "address aggression in the region and ensure continued support to our allies".

This news that China is thirsty to invade Taiwan isn't a surprise if you've been following the news over the las few years, with plenty of stories that we've reported on above. This includes China reportedly saying it would drop nuclear bombs continuously on Japan if they intervened with Taiwan.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2024 at 9:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags