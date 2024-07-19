Intel's cancerous CPU problems are now spreading to laptops

Following the widespread reports of instability issues with 13th and 14th Gen Intel CPUs, we now hear the same problems are occurring on laptops.

Intel has been in hot water since the instability reports surfaced with its flagship 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, specifically the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K.

These reports have been mounting over the past several months, and in response, Intel denied any RMA requests for issues such as blue screens, intermittent errors, and system crashes. Furthermore, Intel shifted the blame to motherboard manufacturers, which responded by launching their own investigation into the issues and rolling out BIOS updates that provided workaround fixes. Overall, the process has been extremely messy and lacks transparency and frequency in responses from Intel.

The problem seemed to get worse when Alderon Games, an Australian-based developer, announced it was swapping all of its servers to AMD CPUs as it alleged "Intel is selling defective CPUs - specifically 13th and 14th Gen models". Alderon Games said it observed in its own testing conducted over the last 3 to 4 months a 100% failure rate in affected Intel CPUs.

Alderon Games continued by saying it hopes Intel will recall these CPUs and refund consumers. Moreover, the developer said it used Intel Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K CPUs to develop the game, and as a result, developers "face frequent instability while building and working on the game". Additionally, they found using these CPUs can "cause SSD and memory corruption."

After these messages were fired off at Intel, Alderon Games said the problem isn't exclusive to desktop CPUs, as they warned laptops running on Raptor Lake chips will still suffer from the same failures but slightly less often. Unfortunately, the founder of the company didn't specify which Intel CPUs were prone to crashing.

