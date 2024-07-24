Visual FX studio claims 50% failure rate for Intel CPUs, will switch PCs to AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

More Intel Core i9 13900K and 14900K woes as a VFX studio comes out to state that it's switching to AMD because of instability and crashes.

If you've been keeping up to date with the goings on in the world of desktop CPUs, you'll no doubt be aware that we're on the cusp of a new generation of Ryzen chips from AMD launching with the Zen 5-powered Rzyen 9000 Series.

You'll also know that Intel has been under fire for months due to instability reports, crashing, and other issues surrounding its flagship Intel Core i9 13900K and 14900K processors being widely reported. It's been an ongoing saga, and several motherboard makers have released BIOS updates and fixes based on feedback and Intel guidance.

The other day, Intel released an official statement stating the issue relates to a microcode error and incorrect voltage and that it would issue a path in mid-August. However, that hasn't stopped many people across various industries from jumping ship to AMD and Ryzen. The latest is a VFX studio in Australia, claiming that the failure rate on its Intel Core i9 13900K and 14900K machines is around 50%.

"So far," writes Dylan Brown, Supervisor and Feature Visual Effects at ModelFarm on X. Adding that "any new machine builds" are going to use the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 9950X because "production environments need reliability." It's another public blow to Intel's reputation. It follows another recent story from an Australian-based games developer that said it was also switching to AMD because "Intel is selling defective CPUs."

Dylan Brown from ModelFarm reported that the failure is related to system crashes and instability. This is a definite blow to work that involves rendering and other CPU and system-intensive tasks, which often take hours or even days to complete.