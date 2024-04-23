Apple Vision Pro called 'game-changer' by surgeon that used it during surgery

A surgeon has used an Apple Vision Pro headset as a means of assisting them during a shoulder surgery, and the surgeon described it as 'game-changer.'

The Apple Vision Pro captured the internet briefly when it finally became available to the public, but then it seemingly quietened down in the consumer market as many users found the headset lacked critical features.

However, that doesn't mean it isn't being used in the business, or commercial space, which is exactly what a surgeon from Brazil has done. According to reports, doctor Bruno Gobbato used a Vision Pro headset during a shoulder arthroscopy surgery, which the surgeon said aided him in his process throughout the operation.

The above video shows the surgeon using the Vision Pro to display a live camera feed of the camera that has been inserted into the shoulder joint. The heads-up display of the Vision Pro also provided the surgeon with X-rays, notes, and additional information that originally wasn't readily available by simply looking up to a region of space in the operating room.

"Shoulder arthroscopy surgery uses a camera inside the joint and surgeons perform it by looking directly at a screen. With this device, I was able to see the image on the size of a movie screen with high resolution, as well as being able to see the patient's exams and 3D models in real-time."

The surgeon called using the Vision Pro a "game-changer", which illustrates that while it may appear the Vision Pro isn't getting much attention in the consumer market, there is a still a plethora of use cases in the corporate market.