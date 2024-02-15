The Apple Vision Pro is a $3,500 headset that has been making headlines since it was released on February 2, but now we are approaching the two-week mark, and seemingly that glorious Apple shine has begun to wear off for some users.

It should be noted that Apple's policy states any of its products can be returned within 14 of purchase, which is likely why we are beginning to see an influx of buyers of the headset take to social media to announce they are returning it. So, why return the extremely impressive headset? Almost all of the buyers who stated they are now returning the headset regarded their experience with it as impressive but cited a few major problems with either its physical design or software capabilities that were dealbreakers.

One of the biggest problems floating to the top of the list is simply comfort. Apple's headset is quite weighty, with the majority of its weight falling on its front, making it difficult to wear for long periods of time. There is also several reports of users experiencing headaches while using the device, either from the two screens or the unevenly distributed weight. Another key problem is the productivity the headset provides or the lackluster amount that's currently present.

Returning users stated the Apple Vision Pro simply doesn't offer enough productivity relative to the price. Carter Gibson, a senior manager working on community management and moderation at Google, stated, "It's difficult to multitask between 'windows'. Several file types simply aren't supported on the Vision Pro. I also can't see how creating a slide in the VP would be less energy than doing so w/ mouse and keyboard - even if does feel like you're in Minority Report."

Regardless of the aforementioned issues, the Apple Vision Pro has been received positively overall, with reviewers outlining all of the impressive aspects of the new technology while also outlining its downsides. This point is echoed by the large majority of users deciding to return to the device, stating they would be back to try the next iteration from Apple, which is only going to get better.

It will be interesting to see how the vocalization from Apple Vision Pro users returning their headset will impact the overall sales of Apple's latest product moving forward. There is only one thing that is certain, and this is the worst we will ever see: the Apple Vision Pro, or as the company calls it, spatial computing. Future generations are only going to get better and better while also getting smaller and smaller.