Minisforum's new AtomMan AI Mini-PC is liquid-cooled with AMD 'Hawk Point' APU

Minisforum just officially launched its new V3 tablet powered by AMD's new Hawk Point APU, but the company had plenty of new Mini-PC designs to show off under their newly-announced AtomMan branding.

Minisforum's new AtomMan liquid-cooled AI Mini-PC

The company is shifting some of its focus to creating high-end Mini-PC systems based on AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA hardware, with the first of these new systems expected to be available for pre-order on May 20. One of those new systems is the Minisforum AtomMan UM890WE, a new high-end Mini-PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS APU.

Inside, the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS APU features 8 cores and 16 threads that boost up to 5.2GHz, 16MB of L3 cache, 8MB of L2 cache, and a TDP of up to 45W. On the integrated GPU side of things, we've got the Radeon 780M, which features 12 compute units with the GPU boosting up to 2.8GHz. Minisforum's new AtomMan AI Mini-PC comes in a small 3.5L chassis, and is water-cooled... very cool, pun intended.

Minisforum's new AtomMan liquid-cooled AI Mini-PC

Miniforum's new AtomMan AI Mini-PC can handle up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, takes dual M.2 Gen4 SSDs, and a bunch of I/O that includes 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 2 x USB4 ports (up to 40Gbps), HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz output, DisplayPort 1.4, OCulink, and even dual enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet ports.

Minisforum's new AtomMan Atom HX200G Mini-PC

The company showed off other members of its new AtomMan Mini-PC family, with the new AtomMan Atom HX200G, which is another all-AMD system powered by a Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and discrete Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card.

Minisforum's new AtomMan Atom HX200G Mini-PC has the Ryzen 9 7945HX processor inside, offering a much larger 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power, double the 8C/16T inside of the AtomMan UM890WE Mini-PC. There's also support for DDR5 memory and even ultra-fast PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

The company says that it's using its new Cold Wave Extreme cooling solution inside of the AtomMan HX200G Mini-PC, which can handle up to 205W of cooling through an 8-heat pipe design and liquid-metal TIM application for not just the CPUu, but the GPU as well.

Minisforum's new AtomMan HN149 Gaming Mini-PC

Next up, we've got Minisforum's new AtomMan HN149 Gaming Mini-PC, which features a higher-end Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The vertical-styled Mini-PC comes with a 24-core, 32-thread Core i9-14900HX processor at RTX 4070 that's rated at up to 170W TDP.

Minisforum uses a super-slim chassis with dual fans to cool the system, with a 5-heat pipe design and total cooling capacity of up to 180W, glowing beautifully with its RGB lighting.

Minisforum's new AtomMan HN149 Gaming Mini-PC

Minisforum's new AtomMan HN149 Gaming Mini-PC features support for up to a whopping 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, dual Gen4 SSDs at up to 4TB max capacity, 1GbE ethernet port, 1 x USB4 (40Gbps) port, 3 x USB 3.2 ports, an SD card reader, HDMI 2.1 output for 4K 120Hz, and even Wi-Fi 7 thanks to an Intel BE200 controller.

The company will include a 280W power adapter with the system, with a dedicated switch that lets you tweak between gaming and office modes. Minisforum's new AtomMan HN149 Gaming Mini-PC measures in at just 396.5 x 236.4 x 32.5mm.

Minisforum's new AtomMan Atom UH185 AI Mini-PC

And finally, we have the first AI Mini-PC system with the introduction of the AtomMan Atom UH185, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU that has 16 cores and 22 threads that boost up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of cache, and a 45W TDP that can boost up to 115W.

Minisforum's new AtomMan Atom UH185 AI Mini-PC

We've got Intel Arc Graphics with 8 x Xe Cores with the GPU boosting at up to 2.35GHz, with support for up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory and dual Gen4 SSD support (2230 + 2280 form factors). Minisforum includes a 4-inch LCD on the front of the system that can be used for real-time stats monitoring, and it's fully compliant with the Windows Hello voice assistant.

Minisforum also includes a super-fast OCulink connector for an external GPU, while packing dual ultra-high-end 5GbE ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 7 for network connectivity.