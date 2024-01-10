Minisforum's new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC features Intel Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPU

Minisforum reveals its new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC: can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 185H 'Meteor Lake' processor, looks awesome.

Minisforum has just announced its new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC, packing Intel's new Core Ultra 185H "Meteor Lake" processor inside.

Minisforum's new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC (source: Minisforum)
Minisforum's new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC (source: Minisforum)

The new Minisforum UH185 Ultra Mini-PC features an Intel Core Ultra 185H "Meteor Lake" processor that packs 16 cores and 22 threads boosting at up to 5.1GHz with a TDP of 45W+, with a built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for all-things AI. On the GPU side of things, we've got an Arc Xe-LPG integrated GPU with 8 Xe-Cores clocking in at up to 2250MHz.

Minisforum will also be offering its new Mini-PC systems with UH155 Ultra and UH125 Ultra models, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 155H and Core Ultra 125H "Meteor Lake" processors, respectively.

Minisforum's new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC (source: Minisforum)
Minisforum's new UH185 Ultra Mini-PC (source: Minisforum)

As for the Minisforum UH185 Mini-PC itself, it will feature a 4-inch additional screen at the top of the chassis, which will display CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD utilization, names, and temperatures. It's a very nice touch by Minisforum, but it'll also show the weather, time, and date, as well as being customizable with a touch-capable panel used by Minisforum.

Minisforum has even baked in a 1080p camera with physical shading that is backed up by a vertical stand that acts almost like a laptop webcam, another nice touch by Minisforum.

Other than that, we've got dual-channel DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory that supports up up 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD slots for mass, super-fast storage, an SD card slot, dual USB4 ports, and dual 5GbE ethernet ports for ultra-fast networking capabilities.

Minisforum has even included an OCulink port, if you wanted to hook up a faster, external discrete graphics card.

