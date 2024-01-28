Minisforum HX100G Gaming Mini-PC packs AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and Radeon RX 6650M GPU

Minisforum has a new Mini-PC on the way, with the new HX100G Gaming Mini-PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, and Radeon RX 6650M GPU. Check it out:

The new Minisforum HX100G Gaming Mini-PC is a successor to the HX99G, which featured a Ryzen 9 6900HX "Rembrandt-R" processor, with a Radeon RX 6600M graphics card, but now the HX100G has far better specifications inside.

We're talking about the Ryzen 7 7840HS "Phoenix" processor with 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, a decent upgrade over the Zen 3+ chip inside of the HX99G Mini-PC. AMD's new Ryzen 7 7840HS processor has a TDP that spans between 35W and 54W.

On the GPU side, there's a discrete Radeon RX 6650M graphics card based on the older-gen Navi 23 GPU, with 1792 Stream Processors. We have better GPU clocks with the new Minisforum HX100G and its Radeon RX 6650M graphics card, with a base GPU clock of 2068MHz, game clock of 2222MHz, and boost GPU clock of up to 2416MHz.

This is a decent jump in GPU clock speeds from the Radeon RX 6600M inside of the previous-gen Minisforum HX99G Mini-PC system, which featured GPU clocks of 1867MHz, 2177MHz, and 2248MHz for base, game, and boost GPU clocks, respectively. Minisforum's new HX100G Mini-PC also features faster GDDR6 memory on the RX 6650M graphics card, from 1750MHz to 2000MHz, which culminates in a memory bandwidth of 256GB/sec (a 32GB/sec increase over the previous-gen HX99G).

Minisforum using the Radeon RX 6650M discrete GPU doesn't offer a big upgrade in graphics power over the Radeon RX 6600M; as VideoCardz said, it would've been nice to see a higher-end Radeon RX 6700M or RX 6800M... maybe in a future Minisforum Mini-PC system.

The company is starting the price of its new barebone HX100G Mini-PC at $749, which will include the CPU, GPU, motherboard, and chassis. If you want the new Minisforum HX100G Mini-PC ready to go once it hits your door, you're looking at $905 for the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD configuration, or $995 for the 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD configuration.