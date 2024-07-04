Intel Arrow Lake could limit CPU overclocking to premium Z890 motherboards only

B860 motherboards will get memory overclocking, though, a leaker believes, although Intel's other chipsets will be left out in the cold completely.

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake processors might only get overclocking with the top-end motherboards from Team Blue, if a new rumor is correct.

This comes from Jaykihn on X (as noticed by VideoCardz), not one of the hardware leakers we normally rely on for spilled info, so we should add some seasoning - though we should with any rumor in fairness.

In this case Jaykihn shares what are purportedly preliminary 800 series chipset specs, with the caveat that they might be subject to late changes (but this is unlikely).

At any rate, the main news here is that Intel apparently intends to make full overclocking available only on its premium Z890 mobos. As you can see in the post on X, only Z890 has IA and BCLK OC, meaning voltage and base clock adjustments.

Overclocking won't be possible on any of the other chipsets, of which there are five in total: the Z890, W880 (workstation), Q870, B860 (affordable) and H810 (bottom-tier).

At least you will be able to overclock the memory on B860 motherboards, we're further told, but not on H810 or Q870 - so any kind of overclocking is out on those boards. By the way, Jaykihn also asserts that H870 motherboards are not happening.

So, those of you wanting to push your Arrow Lake desktop CPU hard, well, you'll need to fork out for a Z890 motherboard, which doubtless won't come cheap out of the gate. But then enthusiast PC owners should be pretty used to having to shell out considerably for their hobby.

It's worth noting that the leaker also tells us that Arrow Lake may not be the only family of CPUs to use 800 series motherboards, which is surely as expected. There have already been whispers about Arrow Lake Refresh processors due to arrive next year, with the likelihood being we will get another iterative update, just as with Raptor Lake.

