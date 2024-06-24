Apple rumored to join Google, Amazon, Microsoft by building an AI datacenter in Taiwan

Apple is reportedly gearing up to establish a new data center in Taiwan, and negotiations with third-party manufacturers are underway.

Apple would join US technology giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA with Taiwan-based datacenters after a "new wave of AI server purchasing momentum" is occurring, and a rush to buy "green electricity" reports UDN.

The outlet reports that the industry is optimistic about Foxconn and its long-term collaboration with Apple -- Foxconn is a contract manufacturer that makes the iPhone and other products for Apple -- and is now the world's largest AI server foundry. Once Apple's new data center lands in Taiwan, Foxconn will benefit "the most," reports UDN, as the "best ally and landlord". Meanwhile, Quanta, Wistron, and Inventec are "also expected to enjoy good fortune".

NVIDIA is building another R&D facility in Taiwan and has reportedly taken the initiative to reach out to Taiwanese electricity companies like Yunbao Energy and Hongde Energy to purchase what's being referred to as "green electricity." UDN reports that there has been talking of "shopping for green electricity," and with the we'd-do-anything-to-better-the-world Apple coming in and setting up a new data center, it will also trigger greater demand for "green electricity."

UDN adds that the economic benefits of buying AI servers and "green electricity" from a single manufacturer, plus the construction of peripheral hardware are worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

