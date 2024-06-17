NVIDIA CEO explains why he's building an R&D center, HQ, new Taipei-1 supercomputer in Taiwan

NVIDIA couldn't be the company it is today without Taiwan, and CEO Jensen Huang knows that, and respects it, as well as the country itself.
During a recent interview, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently said that the company's $100 billion revenue is mostly manufactured in Taiwan, noting that AI has benefited Taiwan and that Taiwanese companies can thrive in the upcoming AI era.
In the full interview, Jensen said: said: "For over 25-years, we've been [working with companies in Taiwan]...Another reason is technology excellence. The ecosystem is unparalleled. Every aspect of building chips and building computers are located here. All the way down to the most minute, complex connectors that connect very high-speed cables are manufactured here".
The NVIDIA CEO continued, saying: "So, the technology is excellent. The work ethic of the people here are incredible. And the companies here have a spirit of partnership that really has set Taiwan apart. So, I'm a huge fan of the industry here because it goes back with us for a very long time".
