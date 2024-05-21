Apple brings Navigo card to the iPhone and Apple Watch in Paris

Apple has rolled out support for Parisian Navigo cards, allowing people to add them to the Wallet app on iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités have today announced that Parisians can finally add the Navigo card to the Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch, allowing them to ride the transit options around the pairs region.

Apple said via a press release that people can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet and then use them to "tap and ride." The announcement also noted that beginning this week, real-time transit information for Apple Maps is now available in pairs to make it easier for people to navigate their way around one of the most famous cities in the world.

Navigo cards can be used to quickly and easily access transit by double-pressing the iPhone's side button just as iPhone owners already do when making Apple Pay payments. Alternatively, those who have Express Mode enabled simply need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a compatible reader without having to first unlock or authenticate the device. What's more, the iPhone will continue to work in this way even when it needs to be charged thanks to a reserve power mode.

In terms of the transit updates, Apple says that real-time information will be available later this week in Apple Maps for the Paris metro, RER, Paris tramway, RATP buses, and more. The real-time transit information will display details schedules as well as live departure and arrival times not to mention system connections to make it easier to plan and then execute a journey using public transit. Information such as outages and delays will also be offered, too.

NEWS SOURCE:apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

