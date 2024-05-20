Researchers confirm microplastics are now in human testicles

Human testicles can now join the seemingly ever-growing list of places microplastics have spread to, including human placentas, arteries, and more.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

New research from the University of New Mexico has confirmed that microplastics have now been found within human testicle tissue.

Researchers confirm microplastics are now in human testicles 6515
Open Gallery 2

A team of scientists analyzed testicular tissue taken from both dogs and humans and found microplastics in every sample. More shockingly, the human testicle tissue had a presence of microplastics three times higher than what was found in the dog testicle tissue. More specifically, the team discovered an average of 122.63 micrograms of microplastics per gram of tissue in canines, while human tissue was 329.44 micrograms.

The discovery of microplastics entering the male reproductive system has raised concerns about its presence impacting fertility, particularly after the team found canine samples that contained a higher quantity of polyvinyl chloride, correlated with lower sperm count in dogs. The team was unable to test the impact of polyvinyl chloride in the human tissue samples.

Notably, polyethylene is considered the most widely used commodity plastic in the world as its used to manufacturer plastic bags, bottles and many other common plastic items, such as toys, houseware, insulation for wires, trays, and more.

"The plastic makes a difference - what type of plastic might be correlated with potential function. PVC can release a lot of chemicals that interfere with spermatogenesis and it contains chemicals that cause endocrine disruption," says environmental health scientist Xiaozhong Yu from the University of New Mexico

The main concern is if polyvinyl chloride, which is used in many industrial and household products is contributing, or even the cause of falling sperm counts around the world. It should be noted the results seen in dog fertility in relation to the presence of microplastics in testicle tissue need to be replicated in men before any confirmation can be made on the impact of human male sperm counts.

"We don't want to scare people," says Yu. "We want to scientifically provide the data and make people aware there are a lot of microplastics. We can make our own choices to better avoid exposures, change our lifestyle and change our behavior."

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2024 at 12:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags