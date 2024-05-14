When it comes to customer satisfaction, Apple and Samsung can't be separated

Apple and Samsung find themselves joint top of a new customer satisfaction survey but things get more interesting when only 5G phones are considered.

Apple has historically come out on top in terms of the company that makes the most satisfied customers in terms of the phone that they bought. In 2023 Apple just about beat out Samsung according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) but things have changed in 2024.

The new report, shared by the ACSI, shows that Apple and Samsung are now both tied for the top spot with 82% customer satisfaction. Google is in third with Motorola (Lenovo) in fourth spot. Both companies have a score of 77%, while all other manufacturers combined were only able to manage a score of 72%.

The report came after ASCI interviewed almost 12,500 consumers who were chosen at random between April 2023 and March 2024. In terms of iPhone owners, customer satisfaction increased slightly from 81% to 82% while Samsung saw its score leap from 80% to 82% year over year. Overall, smartphone satisfaction increased by 3% while Google was the only company listed to suffer a fall - down to 77% from 78%.

Notably, things are more interesting when we switch to just 5G smartphones with Samsung then taking over from Apple at the top of the list. That suggests that Samsung's budget offerings are dragging down its overall score while those who buy its flagship models are more satisfied with their purchases.

Digging deeper, the ASCI's data suggests that people are now happier with the ease of calling and the variety of phone features than they have ever been, while video quality and ease of messaging are also winners. Even battery life saw an increase, too.