Intel intros Thunderbolt Share: data, device, screen sharing between your PCs

Intel has just launched a proprietary app that allows you to install it on Thunderbolt 4 or 5 compliant systems, connect them with a Thunderbolt cable, and share your mouse, keyboard, storage, screens, USB peripherals, and more... it's called Thunderbolt Share.

Thunderbolt Share will allow you to use the huge bandwidth available to Thunderbolt 4 -- 40Gbps right now -- between two PCs connected over Thunderbolt, which is kinda nifty. Intel says that you can mirror one PC's screen to another at 1080p 60FPS with low latency and zero compression. PCs can connect through a Thunderbolt dock or monitor, if that's easier than a direct link.

Intel explains that you don't need a Thunderbolt-certified PC for Thunderbolt Share to work, you actually don't even need an Intel processor. Intel Thunderbolt boss Jason Ziller explains that "USB 4 and Thunderbolt 3 connections may work, we just really don't guarantee it, we won't be providing support for it".

However, you will need an app that Intel will be charging OEMs an extra license fee for to provide exclusively with new hardware. The new Thunderbolt Share app is an upsell for PC manufacturers, with Ziller saying Intel wants to test and certify it throroughly with them "to make sure it's a great experience".

Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer are the first PC partners for Intel Thunderbolt Share, with accessory vendors Belkin, Kensington, Plugable, and Promise Technology.

A few benefits of Thunderbolt Share: