ZeniMax and Xbox have trademarked IDKFA, the iconic cheat code from the original Doom

id Software's Doom (1994) and Doom II (1994) helped establish and define the first-person shooter genre as two of the most iconic PC games of all time. Those who grew up playing the original Doom might recall its cheat codes. IDKFA gave you all weapons, ammo, and keys while IDDQD unlocked 'God Mode.'

As spotted by Clawsomegamer, ZeniMax Media has trademarked IDKFA for 'computer game software' and 'downloadable computer game software.' It's an obscure reference for a company to trademark, but it could point to IDKFA being the title for some sort of DLC or add-on for an upcoming Doom game from id Software, Bethesda, and Xbox.

With the success of the recent DOOM and DOOM Eternal reboots, there are several rumors (and leaks) suggesting that id Software not only has another Doom game in the works, but we could be getting our first look at it during next month's Xbox Games Showcase event.

With Microsoft and Xbox currently facing backlash due to studio closures and downsizing, The Verge's Tom Warren recently posted on X that "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the DOOM around Xbox" - hinting that the reveal is right around the corner.

Leaks have suggested that it will be a prequel of sorts, with internal leaks from Microsoft referring to it as Doom Year One. The IDKFA trademark was filed back in January of this year, so it has something to do with the next game or the Doom Year Zero DLC that popped up in leaked internal Xbox documentation.

The Xbox Games Showcase will commence on June 9 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CEST. Oh, and for those wondering, IDKFA stands for id, keys, firearms, and ammo.

