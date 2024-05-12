Xbox 'mobile store experience' coming in July, but it'll be web-based

Xbox's universal store proposition gets closer to becoming a reality this July with the release of a web-based Xbox mobile store experience platform.

Xbox's new mobile storefront will start on the web and "extend from there," Xbox president Sarah Bond says.

Xbox's Universal Store is starting to take shape. Microsoft plans to lay the early frameworks for its new unified digital commerce ecosystem with a so-called 'mobile store experience.' Xbox already has a game store on consoles and PC, but the mobile version won't be a dedicated shop.

Instead of a native app, Microsoft is launching its Xbox mobile store on the web. This way, Microsoft can completely circumvent paying the 30% commission fee on the Google Play and App Store. The Xbox mobile store experience is set to launch sometime in July--the same month that Microsoft will shut down the Xbox 360 store.

Here's what Xbox president Sarah Bond said about the mobile store in a recent interview with Bloomberg: