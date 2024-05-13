New low-end 9-core M4 iPad Pro benchmarks appear and they're still very fast indeed

When Apple announced the new M4 iPad Pro last week it confirmed, albeit via the company's tech specifications website rather than via the announcement event, that the new chip came in two different core configurations. The base model comes with a 9-core CPU whereas those who buy the iPad Pro with 1TB or 2TB of storage gain an extra performance core, making it faster when performing multi-core workloads. The upgraded chip also comes with twice as much RAM, so 16GB rather than the standard 8GB.

Now, new Geekbench test scores for the lower-core-count M4 have started to appear online and it gives us our first proper look at how that compares with the version of the iPad Pro that has an extra core built in.

The results suggest that the loss of a core is worth around 10% of the Geekbench results, as noted by MacRumors. In terms of cold, hard, figures, the 10-core CPU manages a score of around 14,600 during multi-core testing. For comparison, the 9-core version of the same chip manages around 13,000. Looking for added context? The M3 chip that the M4 replaces has just eight CPU cores and manages around 11,600 while the 8-core M2 chip posts scores of around 9,600.

All of this is to say that the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro with any version of the M4 chip inside will prove to be extremely fast when undertaking certain tasks, especially if you're coming from an iPad Pro with an M2 chip inside. Remember, Apple never brought the M3 to the iPad Pro which means the speed boost will be very notable indeed. No matter which version of the M4 you get you'll have a 10-core GPU, so there will be no differences there.

The new M4 iPad Pro is now available for preorder with the 11-inch version starting at $999. The larger 13-inch version costs $1,299 and both of the new tablets will officially go on sale on May 15. Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple also updated the iPad Air, replacing the M1 chip with a new, speedier M2 variant. Again, the new iPad Air is available for preorder right now and will officially go on sale on May 15.

Need new accessories? Apple's new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard will also go on sale the same day while the all-new Apple Pencil Pro will also bring its new squeeze gesture to the masses on the very same day, too.