EA working on integrating ads into more games, possibly even AAA titles

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson says the company has teams working on integrating advertisements into more of its games with 'thoughtful implementation'

Electronic Arts is currently working on new ways to integrate ads into its games, and it's possible the ads could extend outside of sports.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

EA is no stranger to advertising. The company's EA Sports label makes multi-million deals with top brands like Nike, Pepsi, and even teamed up with Uber Eats to make an FC24 tournament. Advertising is a big part of sports sims.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

But what about EA's other titles? Games like Battlefield, or even Dragon Age and Mass Effect? Could advertisements show up there in some way? In a recent Q4 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson says that there are teams currently looking at ways to place more ads into games, but the extent of this remains unclear.

EA's official advertising site shows that the company is pretty selective on where and how its ads are placed. The site says ads work in 3 different ways in EA games:

3

Notice how there's no mention of "video and display media" within premium console games. However, EA has done strange things with ads in the past. Kotaku notes that EA put billboard ads for President Barack Obama's campaign in Burnout Paradise, and even put splash screen ads in UFC 4 for Amazon's TV show The Boys.

Below is a transcript of what the EA CEO said during the call:

Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & US Internet Analyst

"[...]the market opportunity for more dynamic ad insertion across more traditional AAA games across different formats and how you think that might be revenue opportunity over the medium to long term?[...]"

Andrew Wilson - Electronic Arts Inc. - Chairman & CEO