Emojis are getting their own audio, one being a fart noise

Audio emojis are becoming a reality with a new update for Android that gives six popular emojis their own sendable respective audio.

If emojis and gifs aren't enough for you to convey what you want to say, soon you will be able to send audio emojis to really drive your point home.

Google has begun rolling out to the beta version of the Phone by Google app that adds six sound effects to that can be played during a phone call. The sounds correspond to an existing emoji and are very similar to a soundboard that is played during dead air on a radio show or podcast. The feature is expected to be rolled out to the public sometime soon, but how popular it will be remains a mystery, given how generic the sounds are.

Interested in getting the new audio emojis? Here's what you will need to do. Download the beta version of the Phone by Google app, sign-up here. Once that is complete, open the Play Store app, navigate to your profile photo at the top-right corner of the screen, and press Manage Apps & devices and Updates available. Download the latest update for the Phone by Google app. In the event this doesn't work on your device, wait a few minutes it should eventually appear.

Six audio emojis

  • Clapping Hands (applause)
  • Face with Tears of Joy (laughter)
  • Party Popper (party noises)
  • Crying Face (womp womp/sad trombone)
  • Pile of Poo (fart)
  • Drum (sting/ba dum tss)
