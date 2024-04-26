NVIDIA CEO writes hand-written note to SK hynix boss on 'future of AI and humanity together'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hand-written note: 'to our partnership and creating the future of AI and humanity together'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gave a hand-written note that he wrote for SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, which said: "To our partnership and creating the future of AI and humanity together".

Chey posted the photo of him with Jensen on his personal Instagram account, with SK Group's memory affiliate -- SK hynix -- supplying NVIDIA with its ultra-fast HBM3 and new HBM3E memory for its AI GPUs. NVIDIA uses HBM3 on its industry-leading Hopper H100 AI GPU while throwing on ultra-fast HBM3E memory on its new Blackwell B200 AI GPU.

In the future, we can expect HBM4 to appear in 2025 while being used on future-gen AI GPUs in 2026 and beyond, and SK hynix is at the center of that. SK hynix recently announced a $14.6 billion investment on a new memory chip fab plant to meet the "soaring demand" of HBM, while it plans to work with TSMC on next-gen HBM4 memory, which will be used on future-gen AI GPUs from NVIDIA.

SK hynix also plans an absolutely mammoth $90 billion investment into the world's largest mega fab complex, which will be complete in 2046. The company has also recently become the second-largest company in South Korea by market value, second only to Samsung.

