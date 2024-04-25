SK hynix plans $14.6 billion on new chip fab in South Korea to meet 'soaring demand' of HBM

SK hynix announces $14.6 billion will be spent on expanding production capacity of its next-gen HBM for future AI GPUs, noting 'soaring demand' for HBM.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

SK hynix has pledged another 20 trillion won (around $14.6 billion USD or so) in preemptively responding to "soaring demand" for HBM memory, which is a key part of AI GPUs.

SK hynix plans $14.6 billion on new chip fab in South Korea to meet 'soaring demand' of HBM 48
Open Gallery 3

The South Korean memory giant plans to complete the construction of its new fab in November 2025. Geared up and ready for early mass production, the fab will make major investments in enhancing AI memory market leadership and contributing to the domestic economy in South Korea.

SK hynix's board of directors has approved the plan, which will see the company building the new M15X fab in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, for a new DRAM production base, with an investment of around 5.3 trillion won (around $3.9 billion USD or so) for fab construction.

Kwak Noh-Jung, President and CEO of SK hynix, said: "With transformation into a key facility that supplies AI memories to the world, M15X will play a pivotal role as stepping stone connecting the company's present and future. We are confident that this investment will be a giant leap that goes beyond the private sector for contribution to the future of the broader domestic economy".

SK hynix recently teamed with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) on next-gen HBM4 memory and next-gen packaging technology. We can expect next-gen HBM4 memory to show itself off sometime in 2026, ready for truly future-gen AI GPUs... Vera Rubin from NVIDIA, the GPU successor to the still-not-released Blackwell GPU architecture.

SK hynix plans $14.6 billion on new chip fab in South Korea to meet 'soaring demand' of HBM 58
Open Gallery 3

Not only that, but SK hynix has planned an absolutely mammoth $90 billion investment into the world's largest mega fab complex in South Korea, which will be fully complete in 2046. The new HBM and advanced packaging fabs will be found at this complex, while SK hynix has become the second-largest company in South Korea in market value, second only to SK competitor Samsung.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$30099.99
$30099.99$29949.95$28589.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2024 at 1:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.skhynix.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags