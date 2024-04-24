NVIDIA DLSS 3, Reflex, and ray tracing is coming to open world tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare and Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom are two impressive looking shooters and they're getting DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex support.

Gray Zone Warfare is a new Unreal Engine 5-powered realistic tactical FPS set on a mysterious island in Southeast Asia that is coming soon to PC (via Early Access on Steam). Described as "a vast MMO open world with PvEvP and PvE gameplay, it's currently one of the most wish-listed games on Steam.

Gray Zone Warfare and Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom get DLSS 3 support, image credit: NVIDIA

As part of its weekly DLSS update, NVIDIA has confirmed that the game will launch with DLSS 3 Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex support. This will be useful because the game features real-time ray tracing via Unreal Engine 5's Lumen lighting system.

The other game getting DLSS 3 support this week is the DLC for the popular co-op looter shooter Remnant II. The launch of the Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC/expansion supports DLSS 3 and Frame Generation, boosting performance by up to 3.5X.

The expansion introduces a new area for players to explore, new items and gear, new enemies, and new bosses. Remnant II is one of the most visually demanding titles on PC and benefits significantly from DLSS 3 and Frame Generation - as you can see in the following benchmark results supplied by NVIDIA.

Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom, image credit: Gunfire Games/Arc Games.

Everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 to the GeForce RTX 4090 can deliver a 4K 60+ FPS experience with max settings.

Remnant II: The Forgotten Kingdom performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

This is one of those titles that requires Frame Generation to play in 4K. Native rendering without DLSS on the god-tier GeForce RTX 4090 only manages to hit an average frame rate of 45.9 FPS. Turn on DLSS 3, and this number jumps to an impressive 142.5 FPS.