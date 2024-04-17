DLSS comes to three new games, Manor Lords sees a 47% average boost to performance in 4K

With well over 500 games and apps using RTX technologies like DLSS, a new batch of PC games each week adds support for NVIDIA's AI-powered upscaling and Frame Generation tech. This week, three titles are adding support for DLSS 2 upscaling with DLAA, including the popular Manor Lords launching into Early Access on April 26.
The excellent news for GeForce RTX gamers is that DLSS will see a 47% average boost to performance when playing in 4K, with everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and higher able to deliver a 60+ FPS experience at this resolution. NVIDIA notes that all desktop GeForce RTX 40 Series cards can provide a 60+ FPS experience at 1440p and 1080p with max settings.
Manor Lords is currently the most wish-listed game on Steam, with the ambitious medieval strategy game mixing city-building, social simulation, and large-scale Total War-style battles. It's the sort of game that will push PC hardware to its limits, so it's a good thing it's launching with DLSS.
The second DLSS game on the menu this week is Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, which is similar to Manor Lords in that it combines strategy, building, and exploration, albeit with robots and automation. It's launching into Early Access on April 24 with DLSS 2 upscaling and DLAA (AI-based anti-aliasing) support.
The third and final DLSS game for the week is Welcome to ParadiZe from Eko Software and Nacon, a survival and crafting game set in a zombie-infested world. This game launched in March 2024 but got its DLSS update this week. It's currently sitting on a 'Mixed' user review rating on Steam, but you can install a Playable Demo to check it out.
