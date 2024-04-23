GALAX has an ultra-thin single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB MAX graphics card

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB MAX is a new single-slot GPU from the company, and it's been put to the test with reviews... and it's noisy.

With the new MAX single-slot model (only 20mm thick), GALAX's latest GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPU is built for tight fits and small cases with limited space. Single-slot GPUs are rare in 2024, especially for the RTX 4060 Ti class, so this one immediately caught our attention.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB MAX, image credit: Expreview.

However, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB MAX employs a blower-style fan to keep the size down. The difference between the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and 16GB variants is only 5W (bringing the rating up to an efficient 165W) in additional power, so the overall cooling requirements are about the same.

GALAX chose the 16GB variant over NVIDIA's 8GB cards probably due to AI performance, where intensive models and workloads rely heavily on VRAM capacity, with some unable to run on 8GB cards. And in terms of putting together an AI rig - a single-slot GPU option like this begins to make a lot of sense.

These shots from the Chinese outlet Expreview look pretty slick.

Still, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful gaming GPU that delivers solid 1080p maxed-out performance and even drives 1440p in visually demanding titles. So far, this GPU seems only available in China, with outlet Expreview taking it for a spin (via Videocardz). As a single-slot solution, the card follows NVIDIA's reference specs of 4352 CUDA Cores with a Boost Clock speed of 2535 MHz and 16GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

In its review, benchmarks show that performance is only slightly below an OC model from Colorful, which is excellent. But under load, it's around 20dBA louder than the OC model while generating double the noise as NVIDIA's Founders Edition models. It also runs hotter, but temperatures remain below 70 degrees Celcius.

In the end, an impressively slim but relatively noisy GPU from GALAX.