Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30, PC version to feature Ray Tracing, DLSS 3, and Reflex

Ubisoft has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws, which will be available on August 30 for PC and consoles. Earlier today, we reported on how Ubisoft has partnered with Intel on the game for the PC release. Still, for those looking for the latest and greatest in PC graphics, you'll be pleased to learn that it's also set to support all of the best game-enhancing RTX technologies.

Ubisoft Massive leads development on Star Wars Outlaws, which will feature real-time ray-tracing, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex for smooth and responsive performance and controls. The game runs on the studio's impressive Snowdrop engine, which was last seen in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and, before that, The Division 2.

As an open-world planet-hopping action-adventure, Star Wars Outlaws sees you take control of "cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her loyal companion Nix" in a story that takes place between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

With the release date arriving sooner than expected (we would have pegged this for a later Holiday 2024 release), Ubisoft has also debuted a new story trailer. For long-time Star Wars, there are a couple of fun cameos, including Jabba the Hutt and a certain scoundrel frozen in Carbonite.

Experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives.

Fans will play as cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her loyal companion Nix as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy's crime syndicates and join the galaxy's most wanted.

In addition to DLSS Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and Reflex, NVIDIA has partnered with Ubisoft Massive to incorporate NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) tech for shadows, which will join ray-traced reflections and ray-traced global illumination. Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be one of the most visually impressive cinematic releases of the year and one of the most technically advanced - we're expecting it to be one of the titles NVIDIA showcases when it lifts the lid on the upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090.

