World's first robot dog with a flamethrower is now available to purchase

Thermonator, the world's first flamethrower-wielding robot dog which can shoot a stream of fire 30 feet, is now available to purchase.

If you thought robot dog flamethrowers were a thing of the future, you would have thought wrong as they are completely real, and you can buy one today.

Introducing Thermonator, the world's first flame-throw-wielding robot dog, and it's capable of launching a stream of fire up to 30 feet. The robot dog has been built on the Unitree Go2 quadruped robot that is akin to Boston Dynamics' iconic robot dog called Spot, except smaller and lighter. It should be noted that Boston Dynamics requires its buyers not to turn their robot dogs into weapons of any kind, which is why Thermonator is designed for "wildfire control and prevention," "snow and ice removal," and "entertainment and SFX."

Thermonator is equipped with a LIDAR sensor for navigation through mapping the objects it detects through its laser eyes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone remote control, and first-person navigation through an on-board camera system. Thermonator weighs 37 pounds, is 30 × 20 × 20 inches, and features an ARC Flamethrower with a built-in fuel tank that can be filled with gasoline or a gasoline/diesel mixture.

The dog is capable of launching a stream of fire up to 30 feet for 45 minutes when utilizing the largest possible battery pack. Throw Flame, the company behind the flaming robot dog, has made Thermonator available for $9,420. More information can be found on the website listing here.

"Thermonator is the first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog. This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!," writes Throwflame on its website

