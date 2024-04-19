NASA's Mars helicopter sends heart-warming final message back to Earth

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, which etched itself into the history books, sent a heartfelt message back to its team on Earth before its mission ended.

Published
2 minutes & 24 seconds read time

Ingenuity, NASA's Mars helicopter was forced to end its mission after taking some critical damage in a landing, but the small helicopter will not be going gently into that good Martian night.

NASA landed its Mars helicopter in the Jezero Crater with its Mars rover named Perseverance in 2021, with the initial goal of Ingenuity being a flight demonstration. NASA simply wanted to see if flight was possible on another planet.

Ingenuity achieved this goal and became the first aircraft to conduct a powered and controlled extra-terrestrial flight. Ingenuity was only intended to make five flights, but went on to complete 72 across its three years of service, serving as a reconnaissance vehicle for Perseverance by scouting areas of interest and upcoming terrain which NASA can then use to map the safest path for Perseverance.

During its 72nd flight, Ingenuity's rotor blades were damaged, and now the helicopter will remain in "Valinor Hills" while Perseverance drives out of communication range. However, Ingenuity won't be completely inactive as it has received a software update from NASA that commands it to wake up every day to test the performance of its solar panels, batteries, and electronic equipment and then take a picture of the surface with its color camera and collect temperature data. NASA expects Ingenuity to be able to do this process for 20 years. If Ingenuity fails completely, the data will stay stored onboard the helicopter.

The team behind the Martian helicopter was recently gathered celebrating the end of Ingenuity's mission and received a message from Ingenuity. The message read all the names of the people who worked on the mission. The team at NASA JPL sent the message to Perseverance a day prior, which the rover then sent to Ingenuity who then sent it back to Earth.

NASA's Mars helicopter sends heart-warming final message back to Earth 651165165
Open Gallery 2

Additionally, the team at NASA had a gift for Ingenuity. The above video posted to the NASA Jet Propulsion YouTube channel states that throughout the helicopters mission on the Red Planet, Ingenuity received thousands of electronic postcards filled with "well wishes" from all around the world. The video shows members of the Ingenuity team reading some of the electronic postcards and giving their thoughts on how a small helicopter on the surface of Mars has inspired so many.

The success of Ingenuity has even inspired NASA to put more time into creating an advanced version of Ingenuity by expanding upon the rotorcraft design. NASA has even considered sending two specifically designed Ingenuity-like rotorcrafts to the surface of Mars to assist Perseverance in delivering its Mars samples to the rocket NASA plans on blasting off with on the surface of Mars. However, that plan has since fallen into jeopardy.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2024 at 11:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags