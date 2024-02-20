PlayStation 5 Pro rumor: 'NVIDIA DLSS competitor' upscaling to test water before PlayStation 6

Sony reportedly working on 'DLSS competitor' for beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console, the company will test it out on PS5 Pro before the PlayStation 6.

We are to expect some major upgrades with Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console later this year, but now we're hearing specifically about the AI upscaling inside of the PS5 Pro, which is said to be an NVIDIA "DLSS competitor.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video released by Moore's Law is Dead, he had Michael from NXGamer on the show, who had a lot of juicy things to say. One of the topics was Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console and its exciting AI upscaling technology that will provide 1440p 120FPS and 4K 60FPS gaming, an upgraded, better experience over the regular PS5 on the market now.

MLID and Michael also talked about Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PlayStation 5 Pro console, saying that we should expect 40FPS if the developer can work its magic.

We are being told to expect 30FPS from GTA 6, but I personally think the PlayStation 5 Pro will be pumping the game out at 60FPS using AI upscaling, and it'll be absolutely huge marketing win for both Rockstar and Sony. A system seller. The biggest game of all time, on the most powerful console of all time. It's a match made in digital heaven.

Sony seems to be gearing up to use AI upscaling inside of the PlayStation 5 Pro console in preparation for its next-gen PlayStation 6 console. MLID and Michael discuss this, and it makes sense, Sony isn't just testing the waters here, it's preparing its next-gen PS6 console and wants AI upscaling to be one of the cornerstones of its system.

This is an AI upscaling technology we'll see over the course of the next 10 years, starting with the PlayStation 5 Pro and more so into the next-gen PlayStation 6 and, eventually, the future-gen PlayStation 7 console. They'll all feature AI upscaling, whether it's a new part of the SoC (especially with the PS6 and PS7 consoles).

Now I want to see Grand Theft Auto 6 running at 4K 120FPS on the PlayStation 6, and then what I'm sure will eventually be Grand Theft Auto 6 Remastered running at 8K 60FPS on the PlayStation 7 by 2030.