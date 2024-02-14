Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console rumored to cost just $499 without the disc drive

Sony's upcoming beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro without a disc drive will reportedly only cost $500, while specifications have been partially 'confirmed'.

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console could cost just $499 without a disc drive, according to the latest rumors.

The upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console has been teased and leaked for a while now, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead confirming some of the leaked specs and now a tease of some ultra-good pricing. Sony could launch the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console without a disc drive for just $499, dropping the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim console to $449 or even $399.

The costs of making the original PlayStation 5 back in 2020 would've been higher, and Sony isn't changing much of the hardware inside of the PS5 Pro, so it shouldn't cost more to make.

There's still going to be 16GB of shared memory -- albeit it'll be faster 18Gbps GDDR6 than what's inside of the PS5 non-Pro console at 14Gbps -- it still shares an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4-based CPU with an upgraded GPU that features either 60 or 56 Compute Units.

MLID says that a lot of different factors are in play with Sony slapping a $499 price on its PlayStation 5 Pro console, as the Japanese company will see how Microsoft makes moves with Xbox later this year before it finalizes pricing. A regular PlayStation 5 Pro with a disc will be released obviously, but at a higher $549 but most likely a $599 price tag later this year.