Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console rumored to cost just $499 without the disc drive

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console could cost just $499 without a disc drive, according to the latest rumors.

The upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console has been teased and leaked for a while now, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead confirming some of the leaked specs and now a tease of some ultra-good pricing. Sony could launch the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console without a disc drive for just $499, dropping the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim console to $449 or even $399.

The costs of making the original PlayStation 5 back in 2020 would've been higher, and Sony isn't changing much of the hardware inside of the PS5 Pro, so it shouldn't cost more to make.

There's still going to be 16GB of shared memory -- albeit it'll be faster 18Gbps GDDR6 than what's inside of the PS5 non-Pro console at 14Gbps -- it still shares an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4-based CPU with an upgraded GPU that features either 60 or 56 Compute Units.

MLID says that a lot of different factors are in play with Sony slapping a $499 price on its PlayStation 5 Pro console, as the Japanese company will see how Microsoft makes moves with Xbox later this year before it finalizes pricing. A regular PlayStation 5 Pro with a disc will be released obviously, but at a higher $549 but most likely a $599 price tag later this year.

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

