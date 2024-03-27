iOS 18 will be the iPhone's 'most ambitious overhaul' ever, report says

Apple has announced WWDC will take place from June 10 and a new report has again claimed iOS 18 will be a huge update for iPhone owners everywhere.

With Apple announcing yesterday that it intends to launch the WWDC 2024 event on June 10 we now know exactly how long we will have to wait before we get to see what the company has been cooking in terms of new software updates. We're expecting new releases for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro and we've been told to expect big things. Now, a new report has again reiterated that fact, saying that the iOS 18 update will be "the most ambitious overhaul" of the iPhone's software that we have ever seen.

The iOS 18 software update has long been tipped to be a key update for Apple especially given its intent to bring new AI technology to bear this year. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has again upped the ante, saying that people working on the new software update have told him that this will be a huge update for iPhone owners.

There are a few things that we've been told to expect from this release with Apple itself also tipping that that AI will be a focus this time around. SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak posted to the X social network to say that the event is going to be "Absolutely Incredible," with the choice of capitalization thought to be a clear nod to Apple's AI work.

It's still unclear exactly what the new AI features will be but Apple is thought to have been in talks with both Google and OpenAI about the possibility of using the companies' generative AI technology in the iOS 18 update, while Baidu is the company thought to be set to hand;e the feature for those in China.

If Apple's releases go the way that we expect them to it will unveil the new software update on June 10 and then make it available to developers for testing on the same day. That beta program is then expected to run for months through to the fall before the updates are made available to the public in September. That will also likely happen alongside the release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices.

Alongside the iOS 18 update, Apple is thought to be working on macOS 15 for the Mac which is thought to be the other update that will benefit from new AI features. It still isn't clear which AI features will come to the Apple Watch and other platforms, but we can surely expect visionOS 2 to be a big upgrade to the Apple Vision Pro with or without any big new AI functionality.