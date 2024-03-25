Apple Vision Pro support for a future Apple Pencil is reportedly being tested already

The Apple Vision Pro could be getting support for the Apple Pencil, but details are hard to come by but testing is underway, a new report claims.

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a couple of months at this point but a new report claims that there could already be a big change in the works, and it might arrive sooner rather than later. If the report is true, Apple is already testing a way to use the Apple Pencil with the Apple Vision Pro, but quite how that will work is yet to be confirmed.

The report comes via unnamed sources speaking with MacRumors and it's said that Apple has already tested a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support. It's thought that the new support would allow people to use an Apple Pencil with artistic and creative apps like Freeform and Pixelmator software, it's thought.

In terms of how that will work, it's been suggested that users will be able to draw or write using an Apple Pencil on a desk or similarly flat surface and then have the strokes appear in an app running on the Apple Vision Pro. The move could make it easier to write notes and whatnot, much like what can be done on an iPad, but while using an Apple Vision Pro instead.

As for when this might happen, that's as yet unclear. Apple is expected to announce a new Apple Pencil alongside the upcoming OLED iPad Pro and refreshed M2 iPad Air, but a new software update is likely to be required for Apple's headset before it can be used with a stylus.

That software update could be the visionOS 2 software that is expected to be announced as part of the WWDC event in June before it is made available to developers in beta form the same day. However, Apple Vision Pro owners at home won't be able to install the new software on their own headset until later this fall, but that's all assuming that Apple follows the same release cadence that we have become accustomed to with its other platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States but a launch globally is expected to happen before the end of this year. Apple CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed that, with other countries also likely to come on board as well.

The headset currently starts from $3.499 which gets you a 256GB model while there are 512GB and 1TB options available for those who need extra space for downloading apps and games.