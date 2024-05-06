Apple again hints at new Apple Pencil launch with revamped May 7 event teaser

Apple is expected to announce a new Apple Pencil during the May 7 iPad event and we've been given another big hint that'll be the case.

Apple has already confirmed that it intends to hold an online event tomorrow, May 7 and while the company hasn't yet confirmed what it will entail, there are strong rumors that it will unveil new iPads and accessories. Now, a new update to the company's website has given us another indication of what we can expect - and it strongly hints that there will be a new Apple Pencil as part of the big event.

Rumors have already suggested that an Apple Pencil 3 is set to be announced, while a more recent report suggests that we can expect that accessory to be called the Apple Pencil Pro. That came after a reference to an Apple Pencil Pro was found in the code of the Japanese Apple website, and now a change to the US website has again hinted at a new Apple Pencil announcement.

The change, reported by 9to5Mac, comes as Apple updated the teaser on its website that cycles between different illustrations of the Apple logo. However, those on an iPhone can use their finger to erase the currently displayed illustration while those on a Mac can use the mouse instead. When the logo has been fully erased a new animation replaces it.

This would appear to again point to an Apple Pencil launch, possibly nodding to what we can expect the rumored squeeze gesture to do. The gesture has been heavily rumored but it's as yet it's unclear what we should expect the gesture to do. The current Apple Pencil 2 features a double-tap gesture that can be used to activate some tools within specific apps and it's possible the squeeze gesture will be similar.

Apple's May 7 event is expected to see Apple debut the new OLED iPad Pro in both 11- and 12.9-inch size options. The new tablet was long expected to sport an M3 chip inside, but recent reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have hinted that an M4 could debut instead. It's as-yet unclear which will be used, however.

Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple is expected to announce an updated iPad Air lineup. The 11-inch iPad Air is expected to be updated while an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air is also set to be added to the mix. Both models are set to upgrade the current generation's M1 chip to a newer M2, but it's possible that an M3 could be used if the iPad Pro does indeed move to the M4 as rumored.