Chinese firm unveils RISC-V powered Gen5 SSD controller: fanless design with 14GB/sec+ speeds

Yingren has just announced their new YRS820 Gen5 SSD controller, which is based on the RISC-V architecture, offers 14GB/sec+ reads, and it's done with a fanless design.

Yingren's new YRS820 Gen5 SSD controller (source: MyDrivers)

The Chinese firm has some of the fastest SSD controllers on the planet, but most people haven't heard about Yingren, which has its InnoGrit IG5666 SSD controller made on the 12nm process node inside of TEAMGROUP's T-Force GE PRO PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

Yingren is pumping AI into its new Gen5 SSD, with artificial intelligence helping out its new YRS820 Gen5 SSD controller. In a recent demonstration of its new SSD controller, Yingred showed off an impressive 14.2GB/sec (14,200MB/sec) sequential reads, and up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) sequential writes, all with a fanless design.

The use of the RISC-V architecture is interesting here, as RISC-V is open source it better aligns with recent US export policies. The RISC-V chip features a 4-channel PCIe 5.0 interface, 8 x NAND flash channels, and support for up to 8TB capacities on Gen5 SSDs from companies like Yingren.

The company says that they can get all of this next-gen, ultra-high-end performance inside of a fanless design, which is great to see. Many companies out there with Gen5 SSDs require fans if you want to enjoy those 14GB/sec speeds across larger spans of time, versus just minutes at a time before thermal throttling kicks in.

On the AI side of things, Yingren's new YRS820 Gen5 SSD controller features AI-based data accelerating features that reduce latencies, resulting in improved performance. Yingren can also market its new SSD controller for AI PCs, with the future of AI PCs to have particular metrics to make it a bonefied "AI PC".