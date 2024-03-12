Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD is now available on Amazon, enjoy 14GB/sec reads today!

Sabrent's new rocket-fueled Rocket 5 SSD is now available on Amazon with 1TB, 2TB, and monster 4TB capacities with prices starting at $189.

The new Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD starts at $189 for the 1TB version, while the 2TB will set you back $339, and if you want the biggest 4TB capacity, you'll be looking at $729. You'll want a Gen5-capable motherboard to enjoy those wicked-fast 14GB/sec read speeds... and you won't need some gigantic heatsink to enjoy those huge speeds, either.

Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD is a benchmark chart destroyer, ushering in a new era of speed for gamers, content creators, and everyone in between. Our Storage Review Jon Coulter has already looked at the 2TB and 4TB versions of Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD, which you can check out in the links below. If you've just built or are about to build a high-end rig and don't know which M.2 SSD to purchase... this is the one.

Sabrent teased in its email: "You're ready for something new. We're here to deliver. Our freshest, super-fast SSD, the Rocket 5, is finally here. The popular Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G pushed the limits of what was once possible. Now, you can transcend with full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, enjoying transfer speeds of up to 14 GB/s to supercharge your workflow. Cutting-edge games, high-end applications, and large-project file operations will never be the same again. Enhance your desktop experience with a carefully designed, DirectStorage-optimized storage solution made with your valuable time in mind."