Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD is now available on Amazon, enjoy 14GB/sec reads today!

Sabrent's new rocket-fueled Rocket 5 SSD is now available on Amazon with 1TB, 2TB, and monster 4TB capacities with prices starting at $189.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

Sabrent's new rocket-fueled SSD, the Rocket 5 SSD, is now available on Amazon in 1TB, 2TB, and monster 4TB capacities.

Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD is now available on Amazon, enjoy 14GB/sec reads today! 1201
Open Gallery 2

The new Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD starts at $189 for the 1TB version, while the 2TB will set you back $339, and if you want the biggest 4TB capacity, you'll be looking at $729. You'll want a Gen5-capable motherboard to enjoy those wicked-fast 14GB/sec read speeds... and you won't need some gigantic heatsink to enjoy those huge speeds, either.

Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD is a benchmark chart destroyer, ushering in a new era of speed for gamers, content creators, and everyone in between. Our Storage Review Jon Coulter has already looked at the 2TB and 4TB versions of Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD, which you can check out in the links below. If you've just built or are about to build a high-end rig and don't know which M.2 SSD to purchase... this is the one.

Sabrent teased in its email: "You're ready for something new. We're here to deliver. Our freshest, super-fast SSD, the Rocket 5, is finally here. The popular Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G pushed the limits of what was once possible. Now, you can transcend with full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, enjoying transfer speeds of up to 14 GB/s to supercharge your workflow. Cutting-edge games, high-end applications, and large-project file operations will never be the same again. Enhance your desktop experience with a carefully designed, DirectStorage-optimized storage solution made with your valuable time in mind."

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB Advanced Performance Internal M.2 PCIe GEN 5 14GB/s (SB-RKT5-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$99.99
Buy
$339.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2024 at 5:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags