Crucial's new T705 PCIe Gen5 SSD teased: up to 14.5GB/sec reads, up to 4TB capacity

Crucial already has a fantastic T700 Gen5 SSD on the market, but the company is working on a new T705 series Gen5 SSD that has even faster read speeds than the T700 series Gen5 SSDs.

The new Crucial T705 SSDs will make use of Micron's new B58R FortisFlash TLC NAND technology, which will provide speeds higher than the T700 SSDs. According to the latest leaks, we can expect the 2TB variant to be the fastest T705 SSD with sequential read speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec (14,500MB/sec) and write speeds of up to 12.7GB/sec (12,700MB/sec).

Crucial's new 1TB variant of the T705 Gen5 SSD will feature 13.6GB/sec reads (13,600MB/sec) and 10.2GB/sec (10,200MB/sec) writes, while the largest 4TB capacity T705 Gen5 SSD (which there aren't a lot of ) will feature 14.1GB/sec (14,100MB/sec) reads and up to 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) writes. Damn good if you want 4TB of ultra-fast Gen5 SSD storage.

Crucial will offer its new T705 Gen5 SSDs in two variants, first without a heatsink and another that includes a heatsink. The heatsink on offer by Crucial will be offered in both black and white, both without fans, with the white version labeled as a "Limited Edition" offering.

Crucial isn't the only one with a Gen5 SSD on the market with its current T700 SSD series and upcoming T705 SSD series, but we have TEAMGROUP and its T-Forze GE PRO with up to 14GB/sec reads and 11.8GB/sec writes, and the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR Gen5 SSD, with the same 14GB/sec reads and slightly faster 12GB/sec reads. Sabrent just revealed its new Rocket 5 Gen5 SSD with 14GB/sec reads and 12GB/sec writes, all without the use of a heatsink.

Crucial's new T705 Gen5 SSD would make it the fastest Gen5 SSD on the market.