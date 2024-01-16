Patriot showed new PCIe Gen5 SSDs in its Viper brand line at CES 2024

Patriot Memory at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada had a few things to show off in the SSD department, and those SSDs in the Viper line are stupid fast!

Let's kick things off with the fastest of the SSDs that Patriot showed us while we visited their suite at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for CES 2024.

First up is the Viper PV553, which is a M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities. Running a Phison E26 + Micron B58R controller, sequential reads get up to 12,400 MB/s while writes are up to 11,800 MB/s. Having a low profile 16.5 heatshield, with a blower fan rated for 25,000 hours ensures thermal performance under below 45C. An IDE 4-pin disk power male as well as a SATA power male dual connector that runs at 5V to supply power to the fan. Available soon.

Moving over to the Viper PV573, again is a M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities. Running the same Phison E26 + Micron B58R controller as the P553, sequential reads get up to 14,000 MB/s while writes are up to 12,000 MB/s. The same low profile 16.5 heatshield, with a blower fan rated for 25,000 hours ensures thermal performance under below 45C. An IDE 4-pin disk power male as well as a SATA power male dual connector that runs at 5V to supply power to the fan. Available soon.

The last product in the Viper lineup is the VXD, an M.2 PCIe RGB SSD Enclosure. The VXD supports multiple M.2 SSD sizes including 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280. Supported under USB 3.2 Gen 2, the VXD's read and write performance is up to 1,000 MB/s. Supports M.2 SSD capacities from 120GB all the way up to 4TB. The VXD comes with a single cable that supports dual Type-A or C connections. Available now.

Last up are the Patriot branded SSDs, which include the Portable SSD USB Duo A/C. The Duo A/C comes in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Sequential reads up to 1,000 MB/s with writes up to 1,000 MB/s as well. The Duo, hence the name, connects either by USB Type-C or Type-A cables.

The next two SSDs, are engineering previews, so no official word on availability or pricing at this time. The fist one, which connects via USB Type-C has capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB with sequential read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s with writes up to 1,800 MB/s. A dual Type-C to dual connector Type A/C cable is included. The last engineering preview SSD is the Portable SSD USB 4.0. Capacities will be 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Sequential reads will be up to 3,720 MB/s with writes up to 3,780 MB/s while running on the Realtek 5772DL controller while on the ASM2464 USB Bridge, all on WD BiCS5 flash.