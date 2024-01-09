Patriot Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD: up to 14GB/sec with low-profile blower cooler, runs below 45C

Patriot teases its next-gen Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD at CES 2024, rocking up to 14GB/sec reads with low-profile blower cooler keeping the SSD at below 45C.

Patriot teased its next-gen PV573 Gen5 SSD at CES 2024, rocking speeds of up to 14GB/sec using a low-profile cooling solution. We've got more details below:

Patriot's new PV573 Gen5 SSD (source: Wccftech)

The company displayed its new Viper PV553 Gen5 SSD at Computex 2023 last year, but the faster Viper PV573 Gen5 SSD is waiting in the wings. Patriot's upcoming PV573 Gen5 SSD uses the same M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 form factor with 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

Inside, Patriot is tapping the Phison E26 SSD controller, using Micron's new 232-layer NAND (B58R), which provides up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads and up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) writes. Patriot is achieving these higher speeds by using faster DRAM, with up to 2400MT/s speeds.

Patriot's new PV573 Gen5 SSD arrives with a low profile 16.5mm heatshield and a blower fan design that is rated for up to 25,000 hours of operation, with the blower-style cooler providing thermal performance that keeps the drive operating at under 45C. Not bad at all.

The power cable running into the fan is through a 4-pin disk power male + SATA power cable dual connector, which as our friends at Wccftech report, can make for a messy system if you want to use the Patriot PV573 Gen5 SSD. It's better than having thermal issues reducing speeds when they're the most important thing about using a Gen5 SSD.

Sabrent recently announced its new Rocket 5 Gen5 SSD, which pushes above 14GB/sec reads with the heatsink on your motherboard enough to keep it cool. Sabrent has a cooler for its new Rocket 5 Gen5 SSD, but it's not needed. The Gen5 SSD wars are just heating up, and we're all for it.