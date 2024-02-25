AMD's next-gen MI400 AI GPU expected in 2025, MI300 AI GPU refresh in the works

AMD launched its new Instinct MI300X not too long ago, featuring up to 192GB of HBM3 memory with 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth, but now the next-gen Instinct MI400X is being teased for 2025.

AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU (source: AMD)

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400X should be based on the next-gen CDNA 4 GPU architecture and upgraded HBM3e memory, which is faster than the HBM3 used on Instinct MI300X. According to leaker Kepler in a new post on X, AMD will reportedly also have a refreshed MI300 that should also feature HBM3e memory.

NVIDIA has its current-gen Hopper H100 AI GPU on the market with HBM3 memory, but its beefed-up H200 AI GPU features the new ultra-fast HBM3e memory, and its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU is expected to debut with HBM3e later this year, after being unveiled at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in March.

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400X will take the AI GPU battle directly to NVIDIA and its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU, where we should expect major upgrades in AI performance from both new AI accelerators. HBM3e memory offers a 50% increase in speeds over HBM3, with up to 10TB/sec of memory bandwidth per system and 5TB/sec of memory bandwidth per chip, with memory capacities of up to 141GB HBM3e memory per GPU.

However, AMD's upcoming Instinct MI300 refresh will be a refreshed fighter against H200 and B100 from NVIDIA. Kepler says: "there will (be) an MI300 refresh with HBM3e. Also B100 is expensive as, so MI300 still has an advantage in cost".