AMD's next-gen MI400 AI GPU expected in 2025, MI300 AI GPU refresh in the works

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400X AI accelerator expected in 2025, will compete directly against NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU.

Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

AMD launched its new Instinct MI300X not too long ago, featuring up to 192GB of HBM3 memory with 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth, but now the next-gen Instinct MI400X is being teased for 2025.

AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU (source: AMD)
Open Gallery 2

AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU (source: AMD)

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400X should be based on the next-gen CDNA 4 GPU architecture and upgraded HBM3e memory, which is faster than the HBM3 used on Instinct MI300X. According to leaker Kepler in a new post on X, AMD will reportedly also have a refreshed MI300 that should also feature HBM3e memory.

NVIDIA has its current-gen Hopper H100 AI GPU on the market with HBM3 memory, but its beefed-up H200 AI GPU features the new ultra-fast HBM3e memory, and its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU is expected to debut with HBM3e later this year, after being unveiled at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in March.

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400X will take the AI GPU battle directly to NVIDIA and its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU, where we should expect major upgrades in AI performance from both new AI accelerators. HBM3e memory offers a 50% increase in speeds over HBM3, with up to 10TB/sec of memory bandwidth per system and 5TB/sec of memory bandwidth per chip, with memory capacities of up to 141GB HBM3e memory per GPU.

However, AMD's upcoming Instinct MI300 refresh will be a refreshed fighter against H200 and B100 from NVIDIA. Kepler says: "there will (be) an MI300 refresh with HBM3e. Also B100 is expensive as, so MI300 still has an advantage in cost".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$369.00
$365.00$362.25$389.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2024 at 5:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags