Apple's M3 iMac has just landed in its Canadian refurbished store

Buying a new M3 iMac just got a bit cheaper if you happen to be in Canada, with Apple adding its popular all-in-one computer to its refurbished store in the country for the first time. The news means that buyers can choose between a brand-new model or one that has been refurbished, giving them an extra option and a way to save money as well.

Refurbished M3 iMacs are currently offered on the Canadian Apple Store website and are available in a whole host of colors and configurations with prices starting at $1.439 Canadian. That model would normally sell for $1,699 which means buyers save $260. The model in question is the M3 chip with 8 CPU cores and an 8-core GPU and Green, Blue, and Pink colors are currently available. 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD round out the main specifications.

Those looking to really save some cash might want to look at the upgraded M3 iMac with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU as well as a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. That model would normally sell for $2,199 but if you choose to go the refurbished route you'll pay just $1,869, saving $330 in the process. At the time of writing there is only one color available in that configuration, however.

No matter which of these models you choose you can be sure that your refurbished iMac has been fully inspected. Apple says it undergoes full functionality testing and that any defective modules are replaced. The iMacs are all repackaged including original manuals, cables, and boxes while a thorough cleaning process is also carried out as well as a final inspection.

Of course, all of these iMacs also come with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse in the box as well as the usual power cables and USB-C to Lightning cable.

These M3 iMacs are already on sale as a refurbished option in the United States as of last month, while the M3 iMac itself was released to the public in October of last year. The upgraded M3 model replaced the M1 version that had been on sale since 2021. All of these models come with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 resolution at 218 pixels per inch with support for 1 billion colors. The Macs come with two Thunderbolt ports, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a fresh macOS installation. When buying new there are a ton of colors to choose from as well.