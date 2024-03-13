GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPU pricing falls below MSRP in Germany

It's only been a month or two since they first hit the scene, but the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER cards are now being sold in Germany at prices below MSRP.

NVIDIA kicked off 2024 with the release of its GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series refresh, which included three GPUs: the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. With improved performance and, in some cases, new pricing (the RTX 4080 SUPER got a sizable price cut), it reshuffled the GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up with more choices.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

This has led to increased competition, with AMD lowering the price of some of its RDNA Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs in recent months (like the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT) and even introducing a new model - the Radeon RX 7900 GRE - in the competitive $500 to $600 USD price range. Fluctuating GPU pricing is not unusual in the current climate, nor is it seeing things stabilizing and sticking closer to MSRP.

However, in one market - Germany - the entire GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series is currently being sold for less than the MSRP. This information comes from ComputerBase (via Videocardz), which reports that cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are available in the country for prices well below MSRP.

Here is the current pricing for the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series in Germany as of March 2024, with USD MSRP included for reference.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - Launch Price (MSRP): 659 Euro (599 USD) Current Price: 589 Euro

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - Launch Price (MSRP): 889 Euro (799 USD) Current Price: 840 Euro

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER - Launch Price (MSRP): 1,109 Euro (999 USD) Current Price: 1,092 Euro

As you can see, the RTX 4080 SUPER price remains close but slightly below the launch price set by NVIDIA in the region. The RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards are also being sold at prices well below launch pricing.

We can speculate why; however, it probably boils down to regional supply and demand. Enthusiast-class Radeon GPUs are also experiencing price cuts, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series is competing with the GeForce cards they're replacing.

Still, this is worth highlighting because GPUs are rarely discounted so quickly after launch. And for those wondering if the new SUPER GPUs are failing to garner traction with PC gamers, recently, we reported on the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER appearing in the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey a month after its debut. Based on that data, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launch has been successful.