AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT available for $399, same price as the RTX 4060 Ti it outperforms

With AMD recently dropping the price of its mid-range Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU to $419, you can now pick up the Sapphire PULSE model for as low as $399.

With AMD's recent global launch (or re-launch) of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for $549, the mid-range discrete GPU market got upsized with another great value option. The $400 to $600 USD price range for new graphics cards is pretty stacked at the moment, and with AMD offering the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for the same price as the GeForce RTX 4070, the company also officially dropped the price of the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT, now available for $399.
At the time, AMD noted that pricing for Radeon RX 7700 XT models would drop to as low as $419; however, over at US retailer Newegg, you can pick up the SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB reference model for $399 USD after entering a promo code at checkout.

This puts its price on par with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, a card it outperforms by 16.7% in 1440p gaming workloads. In our full review of the Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, we noted that it was an excellent alternative to NVIDIA's option-however, the price was too close to the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

"If the Radeon RX 7700 XT were priced lower, it'd feel essential as a mid-range and affordable option," we wrote. For $399, the SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT is an easy recommendation - a great option for 1080p and 1440p gaming. Although RT performance falls short of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, having 12GB of VRAM compared to 8GB is very nice.

The $399 price is a limited offer, so you'll need to be quick. For more info on the GPU - including detailed benchmarks and thermal performance info - check out our full SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT Review Here.

