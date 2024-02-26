AMD has re-launched the Radeon RX 7900 GRE as a standalone GPU starting from $549

AMD is releasing the Radeon RX 7900 GRE in more markets this week and has priced the GPU to compete directly with the GeForce RTX 4070.

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) initially launched in China, a cutdown version of its flagship RDNA 3 GPU hardware that - at the time - was an odd release that predated the arrival of the Radeon RX 7800 XT; its performance most closely resembles AMD's $499 offering. After rumors and leaks, it looks like AMD is making the Radeon RX 7900 GRE available worldwide starting February 27 at a competitive price of $549 USD.

Priced the same as the GeForce RTX 4070 and sitting between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, it's a GPU build for 1440p and 4K gaming. $500 - $600 is now a heavily stacked enthusiast price bracket thanks to the addition of NVIDIA's new SUPER variant and RTX 4070 price drop earlier this year, so this release makes a lot of sense with the competition.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and 80 compute units with RT and AI accelerators, with AMD claiming that when it comes to 1440p gaming, it's 14% faster, on average, than the GeForce RTX 4070 - making it better value for money.

In our review of the XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE, we found that when it comes to 1440p gaming, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is 13.9% faster than the Radeon RX 7800 XT and 14.9% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. In fact, for the most part, performance is on par with the more expensive GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

Check out our full review for more benchmark results and a detailed look at performance and the overall value proposition.

Spec-wise, it's an interesting GPU because it uses the same Navi 31 chip as the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX - albeit cut down with less memory, slower bandwidth, clock speeds, and fewer Stream Processors. Even so, for the performance it delivers, it's more efficient than the Radeon RX 7800 XT.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE also benefits from AMD's suite of technologies, including FSR Super Resolution and FSR 3 frame generation, plus the new driver-based AMD HYPR-RX that includes AFMF or AMD Fluid Motion Frames, which brings frame generation to every game you can think of. Plus, for content creators, there's AMD's revamped AV1 encoders.

With the card launching this week, expect to see models from AMD partners like Acer, ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX become available soon. AMD notes that designs from Acer and ASUS will be available in March.

