GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is already listed in Steam's hardware survey for February 2024

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER launched in January 2024 and is proving to be one of the most popular GPU launches of this current generation.

It's only been available for a month or so, launching with the same price point as the GeForce RTX 4070 but offering a notable bump to performance. Still, the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER has already entered the most popular GPU list in the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2024.

GPU market share per the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for February 2024.

Usually, it takes a few months, at least, before a new discrete desktop GPU appears in the Steam hardware survey, so it's safe to say that among PC gamers upgrading or putting together a new rig, the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is a popular choice. Granted, it's near the bottom of the list, but with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX still the only RDNA 3 or non-NVIDIA current-gen GPU to make the list - it's a testament to NVIDIA's dominance in this space.

The GeForce RTX 4070, which saw its price drop to $549 USD following the launch of the SUPER variant, is the most GPU from the current generation - shooting into the number 13 spot after a strong showing last month. The RTX 4070 is joined by the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti in the top twenty.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is still the number one, followed by the GeForce RTX 1650 and GeForce RTX 2060 - highlighting that mainstream GPUs are still the most prevalent. NVIDIA GPUs dominate the list, with the company's market share growing in the latest survey to 76.92%, followed by AMD with 15.09%, and Intel with 7.59%.

The majority of AMD and Intel entries cover integrated graphics, and this month, the Steam Deck OLED looks to have gotten its own 'AMD Radeon Graphics (RADV VANGOGH)' entry - sitting below the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with a 0.15% share. As we're talking about Steam, where 1% translates to over a million PC gamers, it's an impressive showing for the handheld refresh.

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, it will be interesting to see if the new RTX 4080 SUPER or RTX 4070 Ti SUPER makes the list. Also, we're starting to wonder if we'll ever see the Radeon RX 7600, RX 7700 XT, or RX 7800 XT make the list. However, with AMD's recent price cuts and promotions, there's a good chance more RDNA 3 will crop up soon.

Here are the top twenty GPUs, according to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for February 2024.