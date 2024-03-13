Mac owners report strange USB-C hub issues after installing macOS Sonoma 14.4

Apple released the macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update recently and while it doesn't bring any huge new features, it does seem to be causing some new problems for owners of USB hubs. Many people use hubs to allow them to connect multiple devices to computers like the MacBook Air thanks to its lack of ports, while plugging HDMI monitors in can require such a hub thanks to the lack of HDMI connectivity on some laptops. That means that such hubs can be vital and having them not work as they should can be hugely problematic.

A new MacRumors report says that people have started to complain on its forums and social media like X and Reddit, reporting that their hubs aren't always working as intended. They say that accessories and devices that are plugged into those hubs are sometimes not detected and that the issue only started after they installed the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Monitors seem to be particularly problematic, the report notes, with people reporting that those who have monitors connected to Macs via hubs are no longer able to make them work. Mice and other input peripherals are similarly impacted.

The issue doesn't currently seem to be limited to specific hubs or brands, with some reporting that they are using a Thunderbolt dock rather than a standard USB-C connection and are still experiencing issues.

As for a fix, restarts don't seem to fix things nor does power cycling the hub. While downgrading to a previous version of macOS might be an option for some, waiting for Apple to issue a fix might be the best option. In the interim, the report says that some people have been able to improve matters by changing the setting "Allow accessories to connect" to "Ask for new accessories" under the Security section of the Privacy & Security section of the System Settings app.