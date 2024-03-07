Intel set to show off Arrow Lake at Computex 2024 - might the CPUs arrive sooner than thought?

It's been announced that the CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, will be giving a keynote for Team Blue at Computex 2024.

Intel's Arrow Lake processors are expected to really ramp up performance compared to Raptor Lake Refresh (Image Credit: Intel)
That'll happen on June 4, and as well as talking about data center tech, the chief executive will also be showcasing Intel's next-gen "client computing products" which gives us a sliver of hope that maybe Arrow Lake is nearer than we thought.

Of course, this could refer to Lunar Lake CPUs - efficient silicon that'll be mobile processors only, designed for premium thin-and-light laptops - but hopefully it'll mean the whole gamut of Intel's next-gen chips, including Arrow Lake desktop (it'll come with laptop offerings, too).

In the past, the rumor mill has seemed to hold that Arrow Lake-S (desktop) is most likely to turn up late in 2024.

If it does get a showing in June, though, that perhaps hints that we might not be waiting until the very tail-end of the year to see Arrow Lake processors hit the shelves.

Especially as another rumor that's just been aired, from Golden Pig Upgrade (a regular leaker), suggests that Arrow Lake might be just over six months away - hinting at an early Q4 (October) launch.

With the more recent rumors about Zen 5 processors from AMD pointing to slightly later in the year for these next-gen Ryzen products to turn up, this makes it look just a little more like a possibility that Intel's Arrow Lake may be first to market. And with the successor to Raptor Lake Refresh expected to offer a big leap in performance, that'd represent a big win for Team Blue.

