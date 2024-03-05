Windows 11's Copilot AI just got a feature that'll be a huge timesaver

Microsoft is rolling out the ability for users to drag and drop a file to Copilot, which the AI will then summarize, saving a whole lot of effort.

Windows 11 users should look out for a smart new feature rolling out for Copilot which allows them to throw a file at the AI and then have it summarized in a swift fashion.

As spotted by Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), it's now possible to drag a file to the Copilot panel, drop it in, and make a request - such as to summarize the info within that file. (Or rather than dragging the file, there's an 'Add a file' button should you wish to go that route).

In the test shown above, Leopeva64 gives Copilot a PDF which the AI assistant then quickly goes through, listing all the key points in the document.

This could be a massive timesaver of a feature for obvious reasons, particularly when it comes to lengthy documents. On the other hand, we have to trust that Copilot has accurately compiled its summary without getting any details twisted round its neck (which isn't inconceivable, though AI is becoming increasingly less error-prone as time marches on, as you would hope).

At any rate, this is generally speaking a very handy capability, and it's not a feature you have to use if you have any doubts, or if it's a critical task that you'd rather take care of yourself (to ensure no errors).

Not everyone will have this capability yet, mind, as it's still rolling out for Windows 11, in the usual phased rollout. So, if you haven't received the functionality yet, you should do soon enough.

It's also worth noting that the leaker pointed out that the same ability to chuck a file at Copilot is present in Microsoft's Edge browser, as well, although currently it's only in testing there.

Indeed, it's in the Canary version of the browser, so still very much in the early stages of being tried out - though we fully expect it's a feature that'll make the cut for eventual inclusion in Edge.

Copilot is slowly becoming more useful in Windows 11, with Microsoft recently introducing a bunch of new commands which can be used to get the AI to tweak various settings - although currently, the AI is still pretty limited in this respect. Some plug-ins are now coming through, as well, such as OpenTable and Instacart, with Shopify, Klarna and Kayak inbound later in March.

Away from Copilot, Microsoft is adding AI trimmings elsewhere in Windows 11, and that includes Clipchamp getting the ability to remove gaps in audio tracks where there's silence in conversations. Also, a generative erase capability is planned for the Photos app which will facilitate removing unwanted objects from images.