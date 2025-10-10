Microsoft rolls out Copilot update that can read your Gmail and Outlook

Microsoft has rolled out an update for Copilot that enables users to create Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF files directly from a chat thread.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Copilot update for Windows 11 enables users to create and export Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF files directly from chat sessions. It also offers optional integration with Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, Calendar, Contacts, and OneDrive for enhanced email and data management, streamlining productivity workflows.

The new feature is coming to Windows 11 Insiders and will soon be rolled out publicly to all Windows 11 users. Microsoft's Copilot team explained in a blog post that Copilot users will be able to convert conversational ideas, notes, and data into shareable and editable documents with "no extra steps or tools".

Additionally, suppose Copilot responds to a query with 600 words or more. In that case, Microsoft has added an export button that enables a user to send that response directly to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or convert it into a PDF file.

The Copilot improvements don't stop there. Microsoft is rolling out the capability to link Copilot with Gmail and Outlook accounts, which will grant the AI access to a user's email for content surfacing and querying purposes.

For example, a user could ask Copilot to bring up all of the emails from a specific sender, or all of the invoices from a subscription service you are subscribed to. It should be noted that connecting Copilot to Gmail and Outlook is entirely optional, and those interested will have to follow the steps to link the services within the Copilot app.

Furthermore, Copilot can be connected to Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Contacts, and OneDrive.