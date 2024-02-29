Destiny 2 gets new skimmer hoverboard

Destiny 2's new Guardian Games event introduces a totally radical new way to traverse the galaxy.
The 2024 gaming news cycle has been pretty depressing so far, but Bungie's latest Destiny 2 update gives everyone a reason to smile. That's right, Destiny 2 is getting hoverboards that would make both Marty McFly and Biff Tannen jealous.
The new hoverboard is actually called a skimmer, and it's kind of like a cross between a sparrow and a, well, skateboard. If a sparrow is a speeder bike, then the skimmer is what a cybernetic Tony Hawk would vert on. All Destiny 2 players will get a free skimmer--the Allstar Vector--that can be unlocked with a quick visit to Eva Levante.
Bungie explains how to get the skimmer and what's involved with the new Guardian Games All-Stars event:
Guardians, we couldn't be more excited to introduce a totally brand-new Exotic vehicle category for Destiny 2. Skimmers will live in the same slot as your Sparrows and can be used to do tricks, grind rails, or just stylishly skim around looking incredibly cool.
The new Skimmer is called the Allstar Vector and will be available for everyone to earn during Guardian Games All-Stars. Just pick it up from Eva Levante after completing the onboarding mission quest, and if you want to keep it permanently after the event finishes (spoiler alert: you do!), complete the Drop In quest and the Allstar Vector will be yours to keep forever.
Players complete Event Card challenges to unlock rewards like the new Compressed Wave Frame Grenade Launcher, Hullabaloo, as well as a new Exotic Ghost Shell, Exotic emote, and more. Upgrading the Event Card will also unlock access to additional rewards.