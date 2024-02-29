Destiny 2 gets new skimmer hoverboard

Back to the Future's very own time-hopping Marty McFly would approve of Bungie's new futuristic hoverboard vehicle in Destiny 2, aka the 'skimmer'

Destiny 2's new Guardian Games event introduces a totally radical new way to traverse the galaxy.

The 2024 gaming news cycle has been pretty depressing so far, but Bungie's latest Destiny 2 update gives everyone a reason to smile. That's right, Destiny 2 is getting hoverboards that would make both Marty McFly and Biff Tannen jealous.

The new hoverboard is actually called a skimmer, and it's kind of like a cross between a sparrow and a, well, skateboard. If a sparrow is a speeder bike, then the skimmer is what a cybernetic Tony Hawk would vert on. All Destiny 2 players will get a free skimmer--the Allstar Vector--that can be unlocked with a quick visit to Eva Levante.

Bungie explains how to get the skimmer and what's involved with the new Guardian Games All-Stars event: