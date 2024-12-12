'We have to re-earn your trust,' Bungie says after Destiny 2's testy 2024

Bungie acknowledges that it has a lot of work to do before Destiny 2 players trust the studio again.
It's tough out there in the games market these days. No one is immune to the current inflation-driven climate, and everyone's cutting costs. Some, like Sony, made a $3.7 billion acquisition during a period of low operating margins and is now paying for its Bungie buyout both with cash and with cost-controlled bloodletting.
So far, the acquisition may not be seen as very favorable for Sony. Destiny 2 has apparently missed revenue targets, stressing the studio to find new ways to grow Destiny 2's earnings. This, combined with high production costs, led to a restructuring of Destiny's content roadmap.
This new strategy has seen mixed results. Players are frustrated with the recent changes to weapon crafting, and the recent Dawning holiday event is generally regarded as a failure.
The reception isn't lost on Bungie. 2024 has seen its ups and downs with both gaming and Destiny 2 alike, and the studio is taking careful notes as it tries its best to navigate the uncertain waters of the games market.
In a recent post on Twitter, studio community lead Dylan Gafner aka dmg04 laid out a lengthy letter to fans that promises Bungie is watching, listening, and working on morphing Destiny 2 over time in order to regain player trust:
"Overall, we're fully aware of the general conversation around bugs and quality. Whether it be around the Dawning, Episodic content, general Destiny 2 activities, or other, we're continuing to assess how our development processes can result in gameplay issues.
"Your feedback is felt when we play the game, it's felt when we're discussing issues in our triage sessions, and it's felt when we're talking through high level strategies for Destiny and our future all up. Where are we now, where are we going, what are our priorities, and where do we want to be?
"While we're going into a holiday period, we have work on our plate to reinvigorate the desire to play Destiny. We'll need to re-earn your trust, not just for our future, but our studio as a whole.
"We have work to do. We always do - and we'll always strive to do our best. For our studio, and for you - our community."