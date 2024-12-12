'We have to re-earn your trust,' Bungie says after Destiny 2's testy 2024

Bungie community lead admits that the studio has a lot more work to do to regain player trust, and that Bungie is committed to Destiny for the long haul.

Bungie acknowledges that it has a lot of work to do before Destiny 2 players trust the studio again.

It's tough out there in the games market these days. No one is immune to the current inflation-driven climate, and everyone's cutting costs. Some, like Sony, made a $3.7 billion acquisition during a period of low operating margins and is now paying for its Bungie buyout both with cash and with cost-controlled bloodletting.

So far, the acquisition may not be seen as very favorable for Sony. Destiny 2 has apparently missed revenue targets, stressing the studio to find new ways to grow Destiny 2's earnings. This, combined with high production costs, led to a restructuring of Destiny's content roadmap.

This new strategy has seen mixed results. Players are frustrated with the recent changes to weapon crafting, and the recent Dawning holiday event is generally regarded as a failure.

The reception isn't lost on Bungie. 2024 has seen its ups and downs with both gaming and Destiny 2 alike, and the studio is taking careful notes as it tries its best to navigate the uncertain waters of the games market.

In a recent post on Twitter, studio community lead Dylan Gafner aka dmg04 laid out a lengthy letter to fans that promises Bungie is watching, listening, and working on morphing Destiny 2 over time in order to regain player trust: